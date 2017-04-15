Despite Ugly Loss Friday Night, Red Sox Pitching Off To A Good Start

Share this:

Despite the performance by Rick Porcello and the Red Sox on Friday night, the pitching is already off to a better start 10 games into the season compared to last season.

Through 10 games in 2017, the Red Sox offensive numbers are down from a year ago, but their pitching has improved and is trending in the right direction. The team currently has a 4.40 ERA compared to a 4.81 ERA through their first 10 games of 2016. The addition of Chris Sale has certainly helped and should get even better when David Price returns.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images