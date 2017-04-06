Red Sox Place Matt Barnes, Xander Bogaerts On Bereavement List

Share this:

Tweet







Misfortune apparently has struck the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse.

The team placed reliever Matt Barnes on the bereavement list Thursday and will add shortstop Xander Bogaerts to it before the Red Sox’s game against the Tigers in Detroit on Friday. As a result, reliever Noe Ramirez and infielder Marco Hernandez have been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Both Bogaerts and Barnes have enjoyed some success in Boston’s first two games. Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day before going 0-for-5 on Wednesday night in a game that was scoreless until the 12th inning. Barnes, on the other hand, was shaky in the home opener, allowing two inherited runners to score in two thirds of an inning, but he pitched a 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout Wednesday.

As for Ramirez and Hernandez, both already have some major league experience. Ramirez has pitched in 31 games for the Red Sox between 2015 and 2016, compiling a 5.19 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. Hernandez made his Major League Baseball debut last April and has put up a .294 average (15-for-51) with 11 runs, a home run and five RBIs in 40 games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images