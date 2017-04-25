Red Sox Place Pablo Sandoval On 10-Day Disabled List With Sprained Knee

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox might have a small infield crisis on their hands.

The team announced Tuesday that it placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 24 with a right knee sprain. The Red Sox also are without second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who suffered a leg injury Friday on a late slide by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, but Pedroia will avoid the DL.

Sandoval suffered his knee injury in Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards. The 30-year-old was replaced in the game by outfielder Steve Selsky, but Boston will have a little more infield help now, as they were able to call up Josh Rutledge. Rutledge began his 2017 season on the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain, but he’s ready to return after five rehab starts.

Sandoval hasn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire with a .213 average in 17 of the Red Sox’s 19 games, but he was providing a bit of pop at the plate with a team-high three home runs and 10 RBIs, which ranks third in Boston behind Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts’ 11 RBIs each.

