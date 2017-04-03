Red Sox Predictions: Eight Random Things That (Maybe) Will Happen In 2017

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s 2017 season began Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. And we already know everything that’s going to happen.

OK, maybe not. But Opening Day presents a perfect opportunity to make predictions in the hope of looking back six months from now and saying to everyone and anyone, “Told you so.”

Of course, making predictions also can lead to criticism, but we’re not too worried about that right now. Baseball is back, and we couldn’t be any more excited for the new season, which could be a good one for the Red Sox, who are coming off a 2016 campaign in which they won the American League East before falling short in the playoffs.

So, as you enjoy the beginning of another MLB season, sit back and consume the following Red Sox predictions, which are rooted in sound logic. Or so we think.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Photo above via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images