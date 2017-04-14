Red Sox Prospect Report: Brian Johnson Dazzles In First Start After Scary Incident

Share this:

It’s probably still too early in the 2017 Major League Baseball season to say anyone’s job is truly in jeopardy.

Slow starts are happening all across the game, and players deserve to be afforded more than two weeks to find their footing.

But early-season struggles combined with prospects champing at the bit with hot starts to the season can ratchet up the pressure in a hurry. That could soon become the case in Boston, too, if Red Sox trends both at the major and minor league levels continue.

Here’s the latest on some of the top Red Sox prospects.

Brian Johnson (LHP, Pawtucket)

The season is just two weeks old, but it’s already been a crazy campaign for Brian Johnson. The 26-year-old left-hander left his first start of the season after taking a line drive to the forehead in an obviously scary situation. Luckily, he was OK and was even able to take his next turn in the rotation which came Thursday. The southpaw dazzled, striking out eight and allowing just one run over 6 2/3 innings and now has allowed just two earned runs with 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings on the season. If he continues to pitch like this, he’s going to put pressure on some of the starters at the big league level, especially if Steven Wright has another start or two like had earlier this week.

Rafael Devers (3B, Portland)

The Red Sox are paying Pablo Sandoval a lot of money, so he’s going to get plenty of chances to get right, and he has shown some slight improvements at the plate, especially from the left side. And it might be unfair to Rafael Devers, who’s just 20 years old, to already start speculating whether he could put pressure on Sandoval. But the Red Sox showed last season they’re not afraid to jump a player from Portland to the big leagues, as they did with Andrew Benintendi. Devers certainly looks like he’s trying to force the club’s hand in the early going. The Portland season is only six games old, but Devers has been great, hitting a home run, three doubles and driving in six runs while hitting .400 (10-for-25) to start the year. It’s the highest level he’s reached, and the contact rate could be an issues (five strikeouts), but his talent is undeniable, and this sort of production won’t go unnoticed.

Jay Groome (LHP, Greenville)

The 2017 season started in just about the worst possible way for Jay Groome. The 2017 first-round pick was tagged for nine earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings in his debut before exiting with what’s being described as lat soreness. So it could be worse, but still, not what you’re looking for in that situation.

Travis Lakins (RHP, Salem)

Many project Travis Lakins, a 2016 sixth-round pick out of Ohio State, to wind up in the bullpen due to his size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) as durability might be a long-term issue. But it’s hard to argue with his 2017 results thus far. Lakins has 17 strikeouts in just 11 1/3 innings, which is a considerable uptick (13.5 K/9 IP) over last season at Salem (7.81). The Boston Globe points out a slight mechanical change and the advent of a cutter is a big reason for his early-season success. As is the case with everyone this time of the year, it’s a small sample, but missing bats at that rate is obviously impressive and worth keeping an eye on in the early going.

Josh Tobias (INF, Salem)

Clay Buchholz’s first season in Philadelphia already appears to be over, but the guy he was traded for, Josh Tobias, is just getting started. Tobias already has 13 hits at Salem — including a home run — and is hitting .371 with five RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images