Red Sox Relief Pitcher Ben Taylor Makes Major League Debut Vs. Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-5 on the road to the Detroit Tigers in game one of a four-game series on Friday afternoon.

Red Sox Pitcher Ben Taylor made his major league debut on Friday and was in line for the win before the Tigers came back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Taylor came into the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and pitched 1/3 of an inning with one strikeout and allowed one walk on four pitches.

For more on Taylor’s debut check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images