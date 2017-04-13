Red Sox Report No Setbacks So Far In David Price’s Return To Throwing

Share this:

David Price is coming along just swimmingly so far in his recovery from an elbow strain.

The Boston Red Sox starting pitcher returned to throwing off the mound Monday with a 20-pitch bullpen, and he pitched another Wednesday with equally positive results. Price still has a long way to go in the rehab process — including about four starts in the minors — but the Red Sox haven’t reported any setbacks.

NESN’s Tim Wakefield and WEEI’s Rob Bradford said on “Red Sox Gameday Live” on Thursday that it’s hard to pinpoint when the left-hander might return, but they guessed it could be anywhere from late May to early June. They were certain, though, that the Red Sox would take their time to make sure they have Price back down the stretch.

Hear more of what they had to say before Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images