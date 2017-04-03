Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Send Rick Porcello To Mound For Opening Day; Gerrit Cole Goes For Pirates

by on Mon, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:20PM
The Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon on Opening Day. The Red Sox will send reigning Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello to the mound and the Pirates will counter with Gerrit Cole.

Porcello will look to pick up where he left off last year and try to match or better his 21-4 record with a 3.15 ERA. Cole will try to stay healthy this year after battling a triceps injury last season.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

For more information on the starting pitchers check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

