Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Chris Sale Gets Call For Matinee Series Finale

Chris Sale has been virtually lights-out since joining the Boston Red Sox, and he’ll take his act north of the border Thursday.

The left-handed ace will take the mound for Boston’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which gets underway early at 12:37 p.m. ET. Sale boasts a sterling 1.25 ERA through three starts, having allowed just three earned runs over 21 2/3 innings while striking out an American League-best 29 batters.

Sale and the Red Sox will welcome back Dustin Pedroia, who is batting leadoff and playing second base after sitting out Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss. Brock Holt also gets the call in left field in just his third start of the season. Holt has one hit in 11 at-bats in five games played.

Sandy Leon returns behind the dish to do the catching for Sale and will bat eighth. The Blue Jays will send out their own quality arm in right-hander Marco Estrada, who posted a 3.18 ERA against Boston over five starts last season.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Thursday’s matinee contest.

RED SOX (9-6)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, LF

Chris Sale, LHP (1-1, 1.25 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (3-11)

Kevin Pillar, CF

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Justin Smoak, 1B

Steve Pearce, LF

Darwin Barney, 3B

Jarrod Saltalamacchia, C

Devon Travis, 2B

Ryan Goins, SS

Marco Estrada, RHP (0-1, 3.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images