Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rick Porcello Looks Bounce Back From Rough Start

Rick Porcello did not look like the reigning American League Cy Young winner in his last start.

The Boston Red Sox ace was crushed by the Tampa Bay Rays for eight runs over just 4 1/3 innings of work in a 10-5 Red Sox loss last Friday.

Boston has rolled since Porcello’s poor outing, as it has won four consecutive games, the most recent coming in Tuesday night’s 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays for Brian Johnson’s first major league victory. Johnson’s stint in the bigs was short-lived, though, as he was optioned to Pawtucket on Wednesday as Eduardo Rodriguez has returned from paternity leave.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Rodriguez would be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday night’s contest against the Blue Jays, but the Sox are hoping it will get a strong outing out of Porcello to eliminate the need for a relief appearance from Rodriguez.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Rays’ lineups for Wednesday’s 7:07 p.m. ET game.

BOSTON RED SOX (9-5)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

AndrewBenintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, LF

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-1, 7.56 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (2-11)

Kevin Pillar, CF

Carrera LF

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Russell Martin, C

Justin Smoak, 1B

Darwin Barney, 3B

Devon Travis, 2B

Francisco Liriano, LHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images