Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Steps Into New Spot For Boston

Dustin Pedroia will experience something new Friday night at Fenway Park.

After 1,415 career regular-season games, Pedroia will bat sixth for the first time as the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. It’s the only spot in the lineup Pedroia never has batted in during his 12-year career.

Pedroia returned to Boston’s lineup Thursday night after missing the previous three games with an injury he sustained over the weekend when he was spiked in the leg by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. He batted leadoff, where he’s appeared 15 times this season, but will move down Friday against Jake Arrieta after going 0-for-4. Xander Bogaerts will hit atop the order.

Christian Vazquez will get the call behind the plate with Drew Pomeranz on the mound. Marco Hernandez will start at third base with Pablo Sandoval on the disabled list.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Cubs matchup.

RED SOX (11-10)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Marco Hernandez, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP, (1-1, 4.60 ERA)

CUBS (12-9)

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Ben Zobrist, LF

Addison Russell, SS

Willson Contreras, C

Jason Heyward, RF

Javier Baez, 2B

Albert Almora Jr., CF

Jake Arrieta, RHP (3-0, 3.65 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images