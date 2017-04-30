Red Sox Vs. Cubs Lineups: Christian Vazquez Starts For Third Straight Game

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs have split the first two games of their three-game weekend series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager John Farrell is electing to not to mess with his lineup for the rubber match between the two teams Sunday night.

Catcher Christian Vazquez will get the call behind the dish for the third straight game. It is the first time that Vazquez has caught three games in a row since June of last season. Vazquez will do the catching for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez who is coming off a start in which he tossed six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia will remain in the No. 6 hole for Sunday night’s game. Pedroia has gone 5-for-7 since being moved down in the order prior to Friday night’s contest.

Boston’s bullpen also will get a boost Sunday night as right-handed setup man Matt Barnes is eligible to return from his four-game suspension that stemmed from the incident with Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Cubs game.

RED SOX (12-11)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Marco Hernandez, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (1-, 3.12 ERA)

CUBS (13-10)

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Ben Zobrist, 2B

Addison Russell, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Willson Contreras, C

Albert Almora Jr., CF

Jon Jay, LF

Kyle Hendricks, RHP (2-1, 4.50 ERA)

