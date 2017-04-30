Red Sox Vs. Cubs Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will close out their three-game series at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

The Red Sox took the first game of the series thanks to a five-run first inning, and a strong start from left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

But the Cubs rebounded Saturday by hitting three home runs in a 7-4 come-from-behind victory.

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston in the rubber match, and he’ll be opposed by Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

Here’s how you can watch Cubs vs. Red Sox online.

When: Sunday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images