Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Out With Sore Ankle, Knee

Dustin Pedroia won’t get the chance to exact revenge on the Baltimore Orioles after Friday night’s controversial play.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman, whom Orioles third baseman Manny Machado took out with a hard slide Friday, will sit for Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore due to a sore left ankle and knee. Marco Hernandez will start at second base and bat ninth in place of Pedroia, who also missed Saturday’s contest due to his injuries.

Andrew Benintendi sat out Saturday’s 4-2 loss, as well, but the Red Sox left fielder is back in the lineup batting second. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts once again will hit in the leadoff spot normally occupied by Pedroia.

Christian Vazquez will bat seventh and do the catching for Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who made his first career relief appearance Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rodriguez hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five career starts against the O’s at Camden Yards, boasting a 2-1 record with a 1.63 ERA during that span.

Here are both teams’ lineups for Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. ET contest.

RED SOX (10-8)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (0-1, 5.23 ERA)

ORIOLES (12-4)

Craig Gentry, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Chris Davis, 1B

Trey Mancini, DH

Welington Castillo, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Kevin Gausman, RHP (1-1, 7.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images