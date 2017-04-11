Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Key Hitters Return For Drew Pomeranz’s First Start

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz is making his 2017 debut after starting the season on the disabled list, and he’ll have a little more power on the offensive side to back him up.

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday to take on the Baltimore Orioles after a four-game series in Detroit, and they’re getting two of their best hitters back for the occasion. Hanley Ramirez is back in the lineup as the designated hitter and is batting cleanup after coming down with the flu, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned from the bereavement list and is in the No. 6 spot. Christian Vazquez also is in the lineup doing the catching for Pomeranz and batting last.

A left forearm flexor strain prevented Pomeranz from starting in the Red Sox rotation’s first go-around, but he’ll be on the bump Tuesday against Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy. The southpaw will be looking to right the ship after going 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in six starts at Fenway last season, including an outing against the Orioles that saw him give up five runs, including two home runs, in just two full innings of work.

Here are Tuesday’s Red Sox-Orioles lineups for their 7:10 p.m. ET matchup.

RED SOX (3-3)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Chris Young, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (2016 stats: 11-12, 3.32 ERA)

ORIOLES (4-1)

Craig Gentry, RF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Welington Castillo, C

Trey Mancini, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Dylan Bundy, RHP (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images