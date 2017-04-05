Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineup: Chris Sale Makes First Start; Mookie Betts Out

Share this:

It’s the day Boston fans have been waiting all winter for: Chris Sale’s first start in a Red Sox uniform.

The big lefty will be on the mound Wednesday for the Red Sox’s second game of the regular season after Rick Porcello and the gang earned a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at Fenway Park. Sale will be up against Pirates starter Jameson Taillon, who made his Major League Baseball debut in June of the 2016 season.

On the other side of the ball, the flu still is making its way through the Red Sox’s roster, and right fielder Mookie Betts will be sidelined with an illness Wednesday. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts will slide up to Betts’ No. 3 spot in the order, while Chris Young will take over in right field and bat sixth. Otherwise, the lineup from Opening Day remains unchanged.

Here are Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Pirates lineups.

RED SOX (1-0)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (2016 stats: 17-10, 3.34 ERA)

PIRATES (0-1)

Jordy Mercer, SS

Starling Marte, CF

Andrew McCutchen, RF

Gregory Polanco, LF

David Freese, 3B

Francisco Cervelli, C

Josh Harrison, 2B

Josh Bell, 1B

Adam Frazier, DH

Jameson Taillon, RHP (2016 stats: 5-4, 3.38 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images