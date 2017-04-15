Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Looks To Make Up For Series Opener

Share this:

Tweet







Rick Porcello was roughed up in the Red Sox’s 10-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, but Boston gets to try again Saturday with Chris Sale on the mound.

Sale has yet to earn a decision on the young season, but he has a chance to win in Game 2 of the Red Sox’s four-game series with the Rays at Fenway Park. The left-hander has given up just two runs over his first two starts, while Rays starter Jake Odorizzi historically hasn’t fared well against the Red Sox. The right-hander is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 13 starts against Boston and is 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA at Fenway.

The rest of the Red Sox’s lineup remains unchanged, as they actually out-hit the Rays 14 to 12 on Friday despite the lopsided score. Most notably, right fielder Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Rays’ lineups for Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. ET contest.

RED SOX (5-5)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (0-1, 1.23 ERA)

RAYS (6-5)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Peter Bourjos, LF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Rickie Weeks, DH

Derek Norris, C

Logan Morrison, 1B

Daniel Robertson, 2B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Tim Beckham, SS

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images