Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Looks To Make Up For Series Opener

Rick Porcello was roughed up in the Red Sox’s 10-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, but Boston gets to try again Saturday with Chris Sale on the mound.
Sale has yet to earn a decision on the young season, but he has a chance to win in Game 2 of the Red Sox’s four-game series with the Rays at Fenway Park. The left-hander has given up just two runs over his first two starts, while Rays starter Jake Odorizzi historically hasn’t fared well against the Red Sox. The right-hander is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 13 starts against Boston and is 1-3 with a 6.08 ERA at Fenway.
The rest of the Red Sox’s lineup remains unchanged, as they actually out-hit the Rays 14 to 12 on Friday despite the lopsided score. Most notably, right fielder Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.
Here are the Red Sox’s and Rays’ lineups for Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. ET contest.
RED SOX (5-5)
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Andrew Benintendi, CF
Mookie Betts, RF
Hanley Ramirez, DH
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Pablo Sandoval, 3B
Chris Young, LF
Sandy Leon, C
Chris Sale, LHP (0-1, 1.23 ERA)
RAYS (6-5)
Steven Souza Jr., RF
Peter Bourjos, LF
Evan Longoria, 3B
Rickie Weeks, DH
Derek Norris, C
Logan Morrison, 1B
Daniel Robertson, 2B
Kevin Kiermaier, CF
Tim Beckham, SS
Jake Odorizzi, RHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA)
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
