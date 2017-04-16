Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Seeks To Build On Strong 2017 Debut

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz will be looking for an encore performance on Easter Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander will make his second start of the season Sunday at Fenway Park against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pomeranz dazzled in his first outing, limiting the Baltimore Orioles to one run over six innings while striking out six in Boston’s eventual 8-1 win.

The 28-year-old had considerable success against the Rays last season, posting a 3.03 ERA over three starts while striking out 23 batters in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

Christian Vazquez will start behind the plate, catching Pomeranz and batting ninth. The rest of the Red Sox’s lineup remains unchanged from the club’s 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Rays’ lineups for Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. ET contest.

RED SOX (6-5)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Chris Young, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

RAYS (6-6)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Brad Miller, 2B

Rickie Weeks Jr., 1B

Corey Dickerson, LF

Daniel Robertson, 3B

Jesus Sucre, C

Tim Beckham, SS

Alex Cobb, RHP (1-1, 3.46 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images