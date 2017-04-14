Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Rick Porcello, Chris Archer Battle In Boston

Share this:

Tweet







Pablo Sandoval and Chris Young are back in the lineup as the Boston Red Sox begin a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Sandoval and Young both sat Thursday afternoon as the Red Sox hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates in an afternoon tilt that Boston won 4-3 despite trailing by two runs in the eighth inning. They’ll return for Friday’s series opener against Tampa Bay, which features an intriguing pitching matchup between reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Rays ace Chris Archer.

Porcello, who took the ball for Boston on Opening Day, allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits over six innings in his most recent start Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander didn’t factor into the decision, but the Red Sox won the game 7-5 after scoring four runs in the eighth inning.

This is Archer’s first start against the Red Sox this season. He faced the New York Yankees on Opening Day, allowing two runs over seven innings while earning a victory, and then tossed 7 2/3 frames of two-run ball in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays, which saw him end up with a no-decision.

The complete lineups for Friday night’s game at Fenway Park are below.

RED SOX (5-4)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-0, 4.38 ERA)

RAYS (5-5)

Corey Dickerson, DH

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Brad Miller, 2B

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Logan Morrison, 1B

Daniel Robertson, SS

Mallex Smith, LF

Jesus Sucre, C

Chris Archer, RHP (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images