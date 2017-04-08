Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Mookie Betts, Hanley Ramirez Remain Out With Flu

Share this:

The flu that’s going around the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse is not kidding around.

The Red Sox had to trot out a lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Friday that wasn’t their strongest after designated hitter Hanley Ramirez and right fielder Mookie Betts came down with the virus. Well, they’re still out of the lineup for Saturday’s contest, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts still is on bereavement leave, too.

Friday’s lineup ended up coming through in the 6-5 loss, though, so Red Sox manager John Farrell didn’t change much for Saturday. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval swapped spots with right fielder Chris Young — they’re batting fifth and seventh, respectively — after mashing a three-run homer in the series opener. Sandy Leon is taking a seat, though, as Christian Vazquez will do the catching for Eduardo Rodriguez and bat ninth.

Rodriguez will make his season debut after an up-and-down 2016 that was highlighted by a knee injury in spring training and a second-half resurgence after returning from a demotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. The left-hander’s ERA was 8.59 before the All-Star break, but he posted a 3.24 ERA after. Saturday’s pitching matchup should be interesting, as Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann had a similarly shaky season. The right-hander had a phenomenal April, going 5-0 with a 0.55 ERA, but it all went downhill from there, and Zimmermann wound up missing time after hitting the disabled list in July with a neck strain.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Tigers’ lineups for Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. ET matchup.

RED SOX (2-1)

Brock Holt, DH

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Young, RF

Marco Hernandez, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2016 stats: 3-7, 4.71 ERA)

TIGERS (2-1)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Nick Castellanos, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Mikie Mahtook, RF

James McCann, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP (2016 stats: 9-7, 4.87 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images