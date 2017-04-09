Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Mookie Betts Returns; Jackie Bradley (Knee) Sidelined

Share this:

Sunday brought a mixed bag of news for the Boston Red Sox.

First, the good news: Right fielder Mookie Betts is back after a bout with the flu, and will bat third for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers in the third of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

But Betts’ return came at the expense of center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who is out Sunday after injuring his right knee in Saturday’s loss to Detroit. Bradley is getting an MRI on his knee Sunday, per manager John Farrell.

Bradley’s absence means Red Sox newcomer Steve Selsky will make his first start for Boston, batting sixth behind first baseman Mitch Moreland. Hanley Ramirez still is feeling the effects of the team’s flu epidemic, so Chris Young will bat fourth in the designated hitter role. Xander Bogaerts is on the team’s bereavement list, meaning Marco Hernandez will start at shortstop and bat ninth.

Sandy Leon returns behind the plate to catch right-hander Rick Porcello, who is making is second start of the season after picking up an Opening Day win. It will be Porcello’s third appearance against his former club after the Tigers traded him to Boston in December 2014.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Tigers’ lineups for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. ET matchup.

RED SOX (2-2)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Chris Young, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Steve Selsky, CF

Sandy Leon, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Marco Hernandez, SS

Rick Porcello, RHP (1-0, 4.26 ERA)

TIGERS (3-1)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Nick Castellanos, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Tyler Collins, RF

Alex Avila, C

Andrew Romine, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Daniel Norris, LHP (2016 stats: 4-2, 3.38 ERA)

