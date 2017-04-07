Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Late Effort Spoiled By Bullpen In 6-5 Loss To Tigers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox went into Friday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers with the odds stacked against them, as three of their best hitters — Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts — all were out of the lineup.

But ultimately, it was the pitching that did the Red Sox in, and the Tigers went home with a 6-5 win.

After seven scoreless innings, Boston exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth, including a go-ahead home run off the bat of none other than third baseman Pablo Sandoval. But Heath Hembree, Robby Scott and Joe Kelly combined for four two-out walks and an RBI single to give the Tigers back the lead that they wouldn’t give up.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Bullpens.

The Red Sox’s flu-ravaged lineup was having a rough time getting anything going against Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, but they picked apart Detroit’s relievers with a five-run eighth inning to pull ahead. However, the Red Sox’s bullpen was equally shaky in the bottom half of the inning, giving up two runs to allow the Tigers to retake the lead.

IT WAS OVER WHEN …

The Red Sox couldn’t score with two baserunners in the ninth.

Despite a valiant effort, Boston ultimately couldn’t make up for the bullpen’s mistakes. Dustin Pedroia singled, and Mitch Moreland hit a double to put runners on second and third with one out, but Tigers reliever Francisco Rodriguez ultimately held things down.

ON THE BUMP

— Steven Wright didn’t have the best start, but it also wasn’t the worst start considering his situation. After battling a shoulder injury in the second half of the season, the knuckleballer still wasn’t 100 percent heading into spring training. But while the shoulder didn’t seem to be bothering Wright, he still had control issues with his knuckleball.

Wright struggled in the first inning, giving up a run on two walks and a single, but cruised from the second inning through the fifth with some help from his defense, who turned two of the Red Sox’s three double plays in that span. Wright gave up another run in the sixth, but it was the two-run homer he gave up to Tigers catcher James McCann that ultimately ended his day. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

— Hard-throwing righty Ben Taylor finished out the seventh by striking out Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

— Hembree looked to be rolling after striking out Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera to start the eighth inning, but he was done after walking Victor Martinez and Justin Upton right after. Scott came in and gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Mikie Mahtook to tie up the game.

Kelly replaced Scott and walked McCann and JaCoby Jones to put the Tigers ahead before getting a forceout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Sandoval was the star of Friday’s game, and yes, it is 2017. The third baseman hit a double in the fifth inning and reached on an error in the seventh, but it was the three-run go-ahead homer he hit in the eighth that got the Red Sox on their feet. Sandoval ultimately went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

— Chris Young made up for Mookie Betts’ absence, as he went 2-for-4 and knocked in Boston’s first run of the game with an RBI double in the eighth.

— Dustin Pedroia and Mitch Moreland each went 2-for-5. The first baseman added a run in the eighth and a double in the ninth.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

— Andrew Benintendi didn’t have a hit, but his patience at the plate earned him two walks. The left fielder scored on Young’s double in the eighth and went 0-for-2.

— Sandy Leon had a rough day at the plate, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Shortstop Marco Hernandez also went hitless at 0-for-4.

— Brock Holt went 1-for-2 with a walk before being replaced by Steve Selsky in the seventh. Selsky went 0-for-2.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their all-afternoon series in Detroit on Wednesday in another 1:10 p.m. ET affair. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Red Sox against Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann. Both are making their first start of the season.

