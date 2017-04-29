Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Comes Alive In 5-4 Win Over Cubs At Fenway Park

Share this:

Tweet







Andrew Benintendi might have reignited the Boston Red Sox’s offense.

After losing four of their last five games, the Red Sox fell behind by a run during the first inning of Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox left fielder would get the run back, though, when he crushed a solo home run off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta in the bottom of the first.

Benintendi’s blast started a five-run Red Sox first inning, which propelled Boston to a 5-4 win.

The Red Sox improved to 12-10 with the win, while the Cubs fell to 12-10 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Finally.

The Red Sox’s offense had been shut out three times in the past week and looked helpless in Boston’s last two games against the Yankees. The Red Sox’s bats finally got going by plating five runs in the first inning against Arrieta. The offense, however, went silent after that.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel shut the door in the ninth inning. He rung up Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to begin the ninth. After giving up a two-out double, the Red Sox right-hander set down Addison Russell with a 99 mph fastball to end the game.

ON THE BUMP

— Drew Pomeranz danced in and out of trouble all night long against the Cubs, but he finished his outing in line for the win. He tossed six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking two. The only damage the Cubs inflicted came via the home run.

The Cubs struck quickly against Pomeranz when Bryant launched a solo home run over the Green Monster in the top of the first inning. The Red Sox left-hander left a fastball over the middle of the plate, and the reigning National League MVP deposited the ball onto Lansdowne Street.

Pomeranz was victimized by the long ball again in the third inning. The lefty tried to blow a fastball by Albert Almora Jr., but the Cubs center fielder smashed it over the Green Monster to make it 5-2.

— Robby Scott replaced Pomeranz to begin the seventh inning. Scott walked Almora to begin the frame, but he bounced back by striking out Kyle Schwarber before being lifted for Joe Kelly.

— Kelly struck out Bryant for the second out of the inning, but he allowed a single to Rizzo to extend the frame. A passed ball by Christian Vazquez allowed Almora to come home and make it 5-3. Ben Zobrist followed with an RBI single, which made it a one-run game.

— Heath Hembree gave up back-to-back singles to Jason Heyward and Jon Jay to begin the eighth.

— Fernando Abad took the ball to try and wiggle out of Hembree’s jam. The lefty struck out Matt Szczur and Schwarber to strand runners on first and second.

— Kimbrel worked around a two-out double in the ninth by striking out the side. He set down Bryant, Rizzo and Russell to earn the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Benintendi got the run right back in the bottom of the first inning. Arrieta threw a fastball middle-in, and the Red Sox left fielder blasted it into the bullpen to tie the game.

Benintendi’s home run jump-started the Red Sox’s offense. Mookie Betts immediately followed with a double to left-center field, and Hanley Ramirez plated him with a single to right field. Mitch Moreland then smoked a double down the right field line to chase Ramirez home and make it 3-1.

After Dustin Pedroia walked, Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a single to center to score Moreland. Vazquez followed suit by ripping an RBI single to right to make it 5-1.

— The Red Sox threatened a few more times, but they were unable to scratch across any more runs.

— Ramirez, Vazquez, Pedroia and Marco Hernandez each recorded two hits in the game.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

The offense finally woke up.

I think the Red Sox got the message about scoring zero runs a game actually being bad. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 28, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game series against the Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Steven Wright will get the ball for Boston, and he’ll be opposed by John Lackey. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images