Red Sox Wrap: Quiet Bats, Poor Defense Haunt Boston In 3-0 Loss To Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s four-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night as the Sox were blanked by the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0.

Rick Porcello was strong on the mound for Boston, but the ace was plagued by poor defense and a lack of run support. In fact, the Sox only logged six hits in the contest. All six hits were singles.

With the loss, Boston falls to 9-6 while Toronto improves to 3-11.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

It seemed as though the Red Sox bats were finally waking up, but they were nowhere to be found Wednesday night. Porcello pitched well enough to keep the Sox in the game, but they couldn’t come through at the plate for their ace.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The window was left open for Boston to mount a late comeback, but Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna shut down the Red Sox in the ninth inning.

ON THE BUMP

–Rick Porcello was strong on the mound, as he hurled seven innings in which he gave up only six hits and struck out five.

Porcello would give up three runs in the outing, all of which were unearned and came in the second inning. Troy Tulowitzki and Russell Martin both reached base to start the frame on errors committed by Pablo Sandoval and Mitch Moreland, respectively.

Both Blue Jays would score in the inning on a two-RBI single from Darwin Barney, who would later score on a single from Ezequiel Carrera.

Following the error-filled second inning, Porcello would settle in and stymy the Blue Jays’ bats for the rest of the outing.

–Eduardo Rodriguez entered in the eighth inning in relief of Porcello. Rodriguez rejoined the team Wednesday after missing a game due to paternity leave. The left-hander would have a clean 1-2-3 inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–Sandoval was the only Red Sox hitter to record a multi-hit game. The third baseman went 2-for-3 with two singles.

–After going 129 plate appearances without striking out, Mookie Betts was sat down by way of the K via Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano. Betts would go 1-for-4 in the contest with a single.

–Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts and Moreland were the only other Boston hitters to record hits Wednesday night.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

The Sox faced an early deficit Wednesday night, but not as early as recent games.

BREAKING NEWS: The #RedSox did NOT give up a run in the 1st inning. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 19, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will finish their three-game series Thursday afternoon at 12:37 p.m. ET. Chris Sale is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be countered by Toronto’s Marco Estrada.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Images