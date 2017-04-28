Red Sox Wrap: Red Sox’s Bats Silenced By Masahiro Tanaka In 3-0 Loss To Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense went missing again Thursday night against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Boston’s offense was stymied by Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka during a 3-0 loss that saw the Red Sox collect only three hits.

Tanaka tossed a complete-game shutout. He didn’t allow a runner to get to second base after the second inning and sat down the last 14 batters he faced. The Yankees right-hander had all four pitches working Thursday night, as he pounded the strike zone and baffled the Red Sox’s bats by inducing weak contact with his devastating sinker.

The Red Sox fall to 11-10 with the loss, while the Yankees improve to 13-7 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

Chris Sale was masterful for the first eight innings, but the Red Sox’s offense was unable to scratch across anything against Tanaka to support their ace.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Yankees plated two insurance runs in the top of the ninth to give them a three-run lead.

ON THE BUMP

–Sale dazzled through eight innings before finally looking mortal during the ninth. The left-handed ace tossed eight-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits. Sale struck out 10 batters and did not surrender a walk.

The Yankees finally got to Sale in the fourth inning. Aaron Hicks led off the inning with a single to right field. Hicks moved to second on a ground out and scooted to third on a passed ball. Matt Holiday hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Hicks and give New York a 1-0 lead. The run was unearned due to the passed ball by catcher Sandy Leon.

New York would threaten again in the sixth inning, but Sale got Chase Headley to fly out to right field to strand a runner at third.

The Yankees finally chased Sale in the ninth inning. Hicks and Headley led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Holiday then smoked a single to left to score Hicks and end the night for Sale.

–Heath Hembree took the ball from Sale and immediately was greeted by an RBI single from Starlin Castro that scored Headley and made it 3-0. Hembree would escape the inning without further damage, however, as he got Aaron Judge to foul out and induced an inning-ending double play ball from Chris Carter.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX(UPDATE ALL STATS AT END OF GAME)

–The Red Sox struggled all night against Tanaka. Boston had only one runner reach second base during the game.

–Hanley Ramirez was the only member of the Red Sox to tally a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-3 with two singles against Tanaka.

–Xander Bogaerts had the only other hit for the Red Sox. He went 1-for-3 with a single.

–Leon’s struggles continued Thursday night. The Red Sox catcher now has one hit in his last 27 at-bats after going 0-for-3 against Tanaka.

–Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the lineup.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Thanks for playing.

Chris Sale vs Judge: changeup swing/miss, slider check-swing strike, 96 mph fastball swinging. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 28, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will welcome the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs to Fenway Park for a weekend series. Drew Pomeranz is expected to get the ball for Boston on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images