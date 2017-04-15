Red Sox Wrap: Rick Porcello Struggles In Boston’s 10-5 Loss To Rays

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox sent Rick Porcello to the hill against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, but Porcello did not pitch like an ace by any means.

The reigning American League Cy Young winner was shelled for eight runs over just 4 1/3 innings of work in Boston’s 10-5 loss to Tampa Bay at Fenway Park.

The long ball haunted the Red Sox, as the Rays mashed four round-trippers in the contest. Boston recorded 13 hits in the contest, but a lack of timely hitting and extra-base knocks plagued its chances of winning.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Deflating.

The Red Sox had to have been confident going into Friday night with their ace on the mound against a mediocre lineup. Instead, Porcello hurled his worst outing in recent memory.

IT WAS OVER WHEN …

Logan Morrison belted a grand slam off Porcello in the third inning to expand the Rays’ lead to 6-0. Back-to-back homers from Brad Miller and Steven Souza Jr. in the fifth inning didn’t help Boston’s cause either.

ON THE BUMP

–Porcello had an outing to forget. He struggled through 4 1/3 innings in which he allowed eight runs on eight hits. Friday’s performance snapped Porcello’s streak of 43 consecutive starts in which he pitched five or more innings.

His 34-pitch third inning was particularly difficult for Porcello. He’d allow two walks in the inning and ultimately gave up the grand slam to Morrison. He’d then give up back-to-back homers to Miller and Souza Jr. in the fifth inning, which forced John Farrell’s hand to tap into the bullpen.

–Robbie Ross Jr. would then enter the game in relief of Porcello. He too would struggle through 2 2/3 innings of work, giving up two runs on three hits.

–Fernando Abad would follow Ross and managed to make it through the eighth inning unscathed after allowing a lead-off double.

–Robby Scott came in for the ninth and was the only Red Sox pitcher to shut down the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–Mookie Betts was the Red Sox’s most productive hitter Friday night. He’d record four hits in the contest, including a double. He logged his first RBI of the season in the ninth inning when he singled in Marco Hernandez.

–Xander Bogaerts registered three hits in the game, giving him three consecutive multi-hit games. He’d knock in Betts with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

–Andrew Benintendi knocked in the first Boston run in the fifth inning when he singled to plate Dustin Pedroia. He’d also send a bloop double down the left-field line in the ninth inning. The young outfielder has reached base safely in each of Boston’s 10 games this season.

–After belting the game-tying double in Boston’s win Thursday, Hanley Ramirez recorded another RBI hit in Friday’s game. He plated Hernandez for the Red Sox’s second run in the seventh inning, but was thrown out at second base trying to extend the base knock to a double. A fielder’s choice in the ninth inning gave Ramirez his second RBI of the game.

–Pedroia doubled in the fifth inning and singled in the seventh. He was pinch run for by Hernandez after the latter, though, ending the second baseman’s night early.

–The struggling Pablo Sandoval did record a hit, but he squandered a golden opportunity in the fourth inning when he grounded out with the bases loaded to end the frame.

–Sandy Leon had a particularly rough night swinging the bat, as he struck out in three of his four plate appearances.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It’s been a rough week for Red Sox starting pitchers.

Both Porcello (4.1 IP) and Wright (1.1 IP) had starts this week in which they gave up as many HRs (4) as the Red Sox have hit this year. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 15, 2017

UP NEXT

The Sox and Rays will play the second of their four-game series Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park at 4:05 p.m. ET. Chris Sale will toe the rubber for Boston, while Jake Odorizzi gets the ball for Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images