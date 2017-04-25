Red Sox-Yankees Game At Fenway Park Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will have to wait to play their first head-to-head matchup of 2017.

Tuesday night’s series opener between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park has been postponed because of inclement weather, as there’s a whole bunch of rain in the forecast.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16, at 1:05 p.m. ET, as part of a day-night doubleheader. Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled game at 1:05 p.m., while the regularly scheduled game on July 16 remains at 8:05 p.m.