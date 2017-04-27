Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Well Represented In Greatest Baseball Brawls Of All Time

Share this:

Baseball fights obviously aren’t pretty, and quite frankly, they’re sometimes more of baseball shouting matches than anything else. But it’s hard to deny the sport isn’t better when there’s just a little bit of hate.

That’s certainly the case with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Given their respective history, it would be an intense rivalry regardless of whether the two teams ever did any tussling. But add in a few donnybrooks over the years, and you have the best rivalry in sports.

It’s been a while since the Red Sox and Yankees cleared the benches and flexed their muscles, but you never know what’s going to spark that fire. If and when the two clubs do get physical again, there’s a good chance it lands on our list of the best baseball fights.