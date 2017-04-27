Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Is No Easy-Out For Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will face Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees Thursday night, and while some Red Sox have struggled against Tanaka, Dustin Pedroia continues to have success.

Pedroia is back in the lineup after being spiked in the leg and the Red Sox’s second baseman will look to sustain his production vs. Tanaka.

Pedroia is hitting .304 with two doubles and one home run in his career against Tanaka.

You can hear Pedroia talk about facing Tanaka in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images