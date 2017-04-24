Report: Red Sox’s Matt Barnes, Eduardo Rodriguez Could Face Discipline From MLB

Share this:

Tweet







The fallout from the Boston Red Sox’s apparent attempted beaning of Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado has begun.

During Sunday’s 6-2 Boston victory at Camden Yards, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a fastball that sailed behind Machado’s head. Barnes was ejected from the game as a result, and Fox Sports’ Jon Morosi reported Major League Baseball will review the tape of the game to determine if discipline is needed.

. @MLB officials will review tape of today's #RedSox–#Orioles game for possible discipline of Matt Barnes and Eduardo Rodriguez. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 24, 2017

Earlier in the game, Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez threw a few pitches near Machado’s ankles, but nothing came of it.

The Red Sox were upset with Machado after he slid late into second base during Friday’s game and injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

After Sunday’s game, the teams had some words for each other, including apologies and some criticism.

The Orioles will visit Fenway Park for a three-game series beginning May 1.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images