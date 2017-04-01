Red Sox’s Opening Day Roster Set; David Price Among Those Placed On DL

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox made a bevy of roster decisions official following their final spring training contest Saturday afternoon.

In order to get to 25 players, the Red Sox recalled outfielder Steve Selsky from Triple-A Pawtucket, selected right-hander Ben Taylor (Double-A Portland) to the active roster and optioned infielder Marco Hernandez to Pawtucket.

They also placed left-handed pitchers Roenis Elias (right oblique strain) and David Price (left elbow strain), infielder Josh Rutledge (left hamstring strain) and right-handed pitchers Carson Smith (recovering from Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) to the 10-day disabled list.

That leaves Boston with these 25 players for Opening Day on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Here's the Opening Day roster for the #RedSox: pic.twitter.com/dtFGYADHat — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 1, 2017

