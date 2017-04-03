Red Sox’s Opening Day Win Allows Outfield To Debut New Victory Dance

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — The Red Sox’s outfield didn’t meet Joe Kelly’s request, but it still put on a show at Fenway Park on Monday.

Boston held on for a 5-3 Opening Day win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, thanks in large part to a three-run home run by rookie left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox’s outfield started the tradition last year of doing a victory dance after wins, and Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts carried that tradition into 2017 — with a little twist.

We don’t hate it.

The Red Sox are projected to win their fair share of games this season, so we could see a whole lot more dancing going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images