It’s only been two games, but the road hasn’t been kind to the Boston Red Sox’s starting pitchers so far.

After Chris Sale and Rick Porcello both threw gems at Fenway Park, Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez have combined to go 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA against the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez’s outing came Saturday in a 4-1 loss.

Hear more about Boston’s struggles in Detroit in the video from “Red Sox Final” above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images