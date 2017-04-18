Red Sox’s Young Stars Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts Join List Of Hall Of Fame Greats

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s young star players continue to impress and are not even considered to be in their prime yet.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit his 100th career double before the age of 25 and joined a list of Red Sox greats who also achieved the task, including Ted Williams and Carl Yastrzemski. Bogaerts’ teammate Mookie Betts will also join that list with his next double.

For more on the Red Sox’s young stars, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images