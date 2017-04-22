Reds Troll Visiting Cubs Fans With Hilarious ‘Bandwagon Cam’ On Jumbotron

Share this:

Tweet







The Chicago Cubs were the loveable losers for 108 years.

But they finally broke through last fall when they defeated the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series. And, as is the case with most championship teams, a host of bandwagon fans now have attached themselves to recently crowned Cubs.

The Cubs are playing a weekend series in Cincinnati against the Reds and the home team had some fun with the visiting fans on their jumbotron.

Cincinnati had a segment called the “Bandwagon Cam” where they showed visiting Cubs fans on the screen and roasted them with fake descriptions. The descriptions included barbs about not knowing who Hall of Famer Ernie Banks is, being a Chicago White Sox fan in 2005 (when the White Sox won the World Series), and buying an Indians jersey when Cleveland took a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

Take a look at the hilarious segment in the tweet below.

Ouch.

The Cubs would defeat the Reds 12-8 on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter