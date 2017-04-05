Diehard Redskins Fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Drive Eagles-Themed Car

Share this:

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known as an avid Washington Redskins fan, so he’s sure to feel conflicted about one of his upcoming paint schemes.

Axalta, Earnhardt’s sponsor for the Pocono 400, tweeted a picture Monday revealing what the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s No. 88 Chevrolet SS will look like June 11. If you’re either a Redskins fan or an Earnhardt fan — or both — you might want to look away.

We understand NASCAR drivers have big sponsorship contracts they must honor, but this is some high-quality backstabbing. Given the Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles are bitter NFC East rivals, the No. 88’s paint scheme is surprising, to say the least.

There might be some motivation behind Earnhardt’s betrayal, however. He recently has been very critical of the Redskins front office, going so far as to rip ownership for firing then-general manager Scot McCloughan.

Earnhardt, however, probably only is concerned with getting his season back on track by the time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hits Pocono Raceway. The popular driver’s return to the sport hasn’t gone well so far, as Ryan Blaney has found out the hard way.