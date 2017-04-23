Tom Brady Has Used ‘Best Buddies’ Ties To Help Fund Personal Charity, Report Shows

Share this:

Tom Brady has earned a lot of money over his NFL career, much of which he’s given back via charitable endeavors.

But The Boston Globe did some digging on one of those endeavors and came back with some interesting findings.

In an article published Saturday, the Globe’s Bob Hohler reported that Best Buddies International, a nonprofit supported by Brady and dedicated to helping those with intellectual and physical disabilities, has “become a major source of funding” for the New England Patriots quarterback’s own charitable interests.

Per Hohler, Brady has helped raise $46.5 million for Best Buddies since 2001. But since 2011 the organization has paid or pledged to pay a total of $3.25 million back to Brady’s Change the World Foundation, which focuses “almost entirely” on “causes tied to Brady’s personal interests.”

Brady has used that sum to make donations to his high school alma mater, his children’s private schools and other nonprofits, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Center and the nursing facility of his late grandfather.

It’s certainly admirable that Brady has raised such a large sum for Best Buddies, using his star power to become the de facto face of the charity. He’s not the only celebrity to receive money from Best Buddies, either, as actor Kevin Spacey’s personal charity also received a one-time grant of $200,000 from the foundation in 2015.

But Hohler notes that Best Buddies has become by far the largest funder of Brady’s Change the World Foundation, accounting for 80 percent of the money it raised from its inception in 2005 to 2015. That was enough for Daniel Borochoff, president of the philanthropy watchdog group Charity Watch, to question Brady’s giving motives.

“(Brady) really can’t take credit for being a great philanthropist when he is using other people’s money to help his own organizations,” Borochoff told Hohler. “It’s certainly not pure altruism.”

In Brady’s defense, he’s not keeping any of this money — he’s spreading the donations received from Best Buddies to causes close to his heart while continuing to raise a whopping sum for the foundation. But as Borochoff adds, the Patriots QB “could help Best Buddies to a much greater extent if he didn’t take their money.”

