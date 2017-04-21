Report: Daniel Cormier-Jon Jones Rematch Date Close To Being Finalized

Share this:

Tweet







We’re still not close to seeing a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor showdown, but it appears the UFC is one step closer in finalizing another highly-touted megafight.

The long-awaited rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is being finalized for UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif., according to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani.

Jones is currently serving a one-year suspension for a doping violation, which led to the cancellation of a previously scheduled Cormier-Jones rematch at UFC 200 last July and the stripping of Jones’ light heavyweight title belt.

The belt now belongs to Cormier, who defeated Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 210 earlier this month. The UFC entertained having the champion fight Jimi Manuwa at UFC 213, but with Jones returning from suspension in July, it appears the promotion is opting to wait a little bit longer to set up the high-profile rematch.

It’s not certain whether UFC president Dana White will make this fight the main event of the evening at UFC 214. He has said recently he doesn’t want to make it the main event because Jones needs to show he can be trusted.

This is the fifth time the UFC has tried to schedule a Cormier-Jones fight. Jones pulled out of the first time due to an injury back in 2014. They later fought at UFC 182 with Jones winning via unanimous decision. Cormier then pulled out of the first scheduled rematch due to injury before Jones was pulled off the UFC 200 card because of the doping violation.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images