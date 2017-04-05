Report: Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone Could Purchase Interlagos

Share this:

Bernie Ecclestone might have been ousted as CEO, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with Formula One just yet.

The mayor of Sao Paulo reportedly expects the 86-year-old Brit to make an offer to purchase Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, which hosts the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, according to Reuters F1 reporter Alan Baldwin.

Breaking story: Sao Paulo mayor says Interlagos will be sold off and expects Ecclestone to bid. #F1 — Alan Baldwin (@alanbaldwinf1) April 5, 2017

However, while that might be mayor Joao Doria’s prediction, Ecclestone apparently isn’t sure whether he will bid on Interlagos.

Spoke to Mr E who says he has not decided either way and suggests Liberty Media could step in…full story soon. #F1 — Alan Baldwin (@alanbaldwinf1) April 5, 2017

Should Ecclestone’s predictions be right, that could be the first major move — apart from forcing him to step down — by F1’s new owners to shakeup the way the sport is run. Many within the sport think Liberty should purchase some of the circuits where F1 races as a way to increase the series’ profitability.

Although Ecclestone himself is a U.K. native, we wouldn’t be surprised if he threw his name in the ring to acquire the track in Brazil as his wife is Brazilian.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool