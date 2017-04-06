Report: Sabres’ Kyle Okposo In Intensive Care Unit At Buffalo Hospital

Share this:

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo currently is in an intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR-AM 550.

“It’s a difficult thing for him to be dealing with now in this situation,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma told reporters Wednesday, per the Buffalo News. “Very, as a coach and a person, concerned for him and his situation.”

The Buffalo News also reports Okposo has been sick for several days, although the exact type of illness he’s dealing with has not been reported at this time.

The Sabres already have ruled out Okposo for the rest of the regular season, which ends Sunday.

Okposo tallied 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 65 games for Buffalo this season. He signed with the Sabres as an unrestricted free agent last summer.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images