Reported Wannabe-Patriot Marshawn Lynch Slaps Phone Out Of Fan’s Hand

Marshawn Lynch wasn’t in the mood to be videotaped Monday after he got off a flight in Los Angeles.

Lynch was taped slapping a phone out of an autograph-seeker’s hand, and TMZ has the video.

TMZ reports the fans were 17 and 18 years old. The phone was cracked in the incident, and the owner is considering filing a police report for assault, per TMZ.

Lynch is considering unretiring this offseason. He has met with the Oakland Raiders and reportedly is interested in joining the New England Patriots. The Patriots reportedly haven’t discussed or considered it.

