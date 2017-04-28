Reuben Foster Hung Up On Saints When 49ers Picked Him In NFL Draft

Share this:

Tweet







Reuben Foster had to sweat it out on the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Alabama linebacker eventually was scooped up by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 31 overall pick, but the Niners weren’t the only team interested in Foster’s services.

Just moments before San Francisco made its selection, Foster received a call from the New Orleans Saints, who expressed interest in selecting him at No. 32. Unfortunately for the Saints, John Lynch and the 49ers swooped in and grabbed Foster before they had the chance.

And in an effort to avoid an awkward conversation, Foster simply hung up on New Orleans as he learned of his new NFL home.

Foster explained the hilarious sequence Friday, which you can hear in the video below.

Reuben Foster was on phone with #Saints (32nd pick) when #49ers called to say he was theirs at 31. Here he tells how story goes: pic.twitter.com/RW1SaREUa0 — Cam Inman (@CamInman) April 28, 2017

A fitting end to a crazy first night of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images