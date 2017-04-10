Ric Flair Reportedly Fat-Shames Bartender During Ugly Incident At Bar

Share this:

Ric Flair will need to find a new bar to hang out the next time he’s in Fort Wayne, Ind.

“The Nature Boy” was kicked out of and banned from The Deck at the Gas House following an ugly incident Sunday, according to TMZ Sports. The WWE legend was in a confrontation with a bartender after asking for a new glass, during which he made multiple comments about the man’s weight, according to a staff member, via TMZ Sports. The insults included calling the bartender a “fat ass.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet obtained a video of the incident, which you can see part of below, but it comes with a warning for language.

Flair said “You don’t know who I am” and “I’ll have you out of a job” on the way out, according to TMZ Sports, but that didn’t appear to help his cause.

Time to find a new place to stylin’ and profilin’.

