Rick Porcello Describes ‘Emotional Aspect’ Of Facing Former Tigers Teammates

Rick Porcello’s start Sunday might mean a little bit more than the others.

That’s because the Boston Red Sox right-hander will square off against the Detroit Tigers, with whom he spent his first six major league seasons. Sunday will mark Porcello’s third start against Detroit since coming to Boston via trade in December 2014, and the second time he’ll face his old mates at Comerica Park.

“Seeing people that you’ve developed relationships with over a period of time is always, I don’t want to say ‘difficult,’ but there’s an emotional aspect involved there,” Porcello told NESN’s Guerin Austin on Saturday, as aired on “Red Sox First Pitch.” “But once you get between the lines, it’s all business.”

The 28-year-old is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA against the Tigers in two starts, so he clearly means business when facing his former club. Hear more from Porcello in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images