Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Getting Second Chance On ‘American Ninja Warrior’

If at first you don’t succeed, get back up and try again. Apparently, those are words Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lives by.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver is planning to make his second appearance on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” For The Win reports. Ryan Blaney and Xfinity Series driver Ben Kennedy also will try their hands at the often intense and absurd obstacle course.

While Blaney and Kennedy will be taking their first cracks at becoming ninjas, Stenhouse is looking for a bit of redemption. The 29-year-old driver performed well when he appeared on the show last year, but ultimately wasn’t able to make it to the final.

Returning to the “Ninja Warrior” has been on Stenhouse’s mind, something we learned when we caught up with him ahead of last season’s New Hampshire 301.

In addition to getting a second chance, Stenhouse, unlike last last time, will have a fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver along for the ride.

“I just wanted another crack at it,” Stenhouse said in an email to FTW “With other NASCAR drivers doing it, I thought we would have a good time together. Last year the (IndyCar) guys had a lot of fun competing together so I’m looking forward to having Ryan there as well.”

Both Stenhouse and Blaney will take on the Cleveland course during taping May 8th and 9th, and the show will air July 3, according to FTW.

Stenhouse might want to hone his ninja skills sooner than that, though, as Kyle Busch currently isn’t too happy with him.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/American Ninja Warrior