Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Easter Dressed As Bunny Spiking Giant Egg

Rob Gronkowski is in the Easter spirit.

The New England Patriots tight end dressed up like an Easter bunny and spiked a huge egg (or at least we assumed he did) to celebrate the holiday Sunday.

He posted a photo of it on Twitter.

Gronk has been having a lot of fun this offseason. He made an appearance at Wrestlemania earlier this month, and he even tried freestyle rapping.

Patriots fans are just hoping Gronkowski is healthy enough to return to the elite form we’ve all come to expect from him on the football field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images