Rob Gronkowski Finds A Way To Party Even When He’s Not Out Partying

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t even need to leave his house to be the life of the party.

The New England Patriots tight end posted a video to Instagram on Sunday in which he’s seen on FaceTime with rapper Waka Flocka Flame in the middle of a performance by the latter. Waka Flocka Flame even announces to the crowd that he’s on the phone with Gronk.

Turnt up on Stage via FaceTime before bed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaKwCdlIPa — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 23, 2017

Gronkowski’s been known to enjoy his partying, but this seems like a reasonable arrangement, especially since the caption of his video points out that he’s in training and getting rest: Gronk still gets to party, but he does so from the comfort of his home, where he can’t hurt himself or get into any trouble.

