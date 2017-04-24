New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski Finds A Way To Party Even When He’s Not Out Partying

by on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 2:39PM
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t even need to leave his house to be the life of the party.

The New England Patriots tight end posted a video to Instagram on Sunday in which he’s seen on FaceTime with rapper Waka Flocka Flame in the middle of a performance by the latter. Waka Flocka Flame even announces to the crowd that he’s on the phone with Gronk.

Gronkowski’s been known to enjoy his partying, but this seems like a reasonable arrangement, especially since the caption of his video points out that he’s in training and getting rest: Gronk still gets to party, but he does so from the comfort of his home, where he can’t hurt himself or get into any trouble.

