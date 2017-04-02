Rob Gronkowski Gets In On WrestleMania Action, Makes In-Ring Appearance

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL is in the offseason, but fans saw one New England Patriot in action Sunday.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was on hand in Orlando, Fla. for WrestleMania 33 to support his good friend, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley.

But while Gronk was there as a spectator, he soon would find himself as a participant. After being disrespected by Jinder Mahal, the Pro Bowl tight end entered the ring and laid out Mahal with a running shoulder.

While Gronkowski makes his living as an offensive player, New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had to be impressed with Gronk’s showing. His closing speed and squared-shoulder form tackle were pretty impressive.

After Gronk’s big hit, Rawley road the momentum all the way to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal crown.

While it was cool to see Gronk in the squared circle, Pats fans certainly would rather see him in action on the football field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images