Rob Gronkowski Throws Beer At Wrestler In Latest Must-See WWE Appearance

Rob Gronkowski has returned to WWE, and that’s bad news for Jinder Mahal.

The New England Patriots tight end showed up at “WWE Smackdown Live,” which was at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday. And he followed up his epic showing at WrestleMania 33 with another assist for his friend, Mojo Rawley.

But this time he tossed a beer in Mahal’s face.

That looks sort of familiar.

Gronk sure looks ready to put his back injury in the past and suit up for the Pats again soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images