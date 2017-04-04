Rob Gronkowski Wraps Up Opening Day With Championship Instagram Post

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski has had a pretty entertaining last 24 hours.

The New England Patriots tight end was at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, and even got in the squared circle to make his professional wrestling debut.

Gronk then made an appearance at Fenway Park on Monday to take part in the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day ceremony, which included Tom Brady, James White, Dion Lewis and owner Robert Kraft.

The All-Pro tight end, of course, got involved in some high jinks when he ran off with Brady’s freshly returned Super Bowl LI jersey.

Gronkowski wrapped up his wild 24 hours with an Instagram post featuring his teammates, Kraft and the Patriots’ five Lombardi Trophies.

Good times with the fellas @sweetfeet_white28 @d_lew33 @tombrady & boss man Mr. Kraft at the @redsox game! The fans were electric like always! #openingday #RedSox A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Don’t worry Patriots fans, Gronkowski is ready for the Patriots’ Super Bowl defense to begin.

